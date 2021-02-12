Bam Margera has claimed that he’s been cut from the forthcoming Jackass film, and has asked fans of the franchise to boycott the new movie.

Jackass 4 is currently set for release on September 3, following on from 2010’s Jackass 3D.

Speaking in a series of since-deleted videos that he posted on his Instagram yesterday (February 11), Margera claimed that he’d been fired from Jackass 4.

“Who the fuck cares if I’m drunk as hell anymore? Jackass has put me through hell on fucking wheels for a year and a half,” Margera said in one of the deleted clips (via TMZ).

“I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with [Jackass 4 director] Jeff Tremaine, I love him.

Margera added: “But fuck, man, I’m not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don’t go see their movie, because I will make mine way fucking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Jackass was everything to me.”

Paramount Pictures, who are releasing Jackass 4, has not yet commented on Margera’s claims.

According to Screen Rant, Margera’s involvement in Jackass 4 was reportedly dependent on him staying sober during production. Margera has battled alcohol and drug addiction in recent years, and he last entered rehab in 2019.

Back in December, Jackass stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville were both hospitalised following an accident while filming Jackass 4.