At the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Best TV Actor winner Aisling Bea revealed that she is working on a movie about the music of Take That. Watch our full video interview above.

The actor, comedian and writer was speaking to NME from the winner’s room, having just picked up the middle finger trophy for Best TV Actor for her portrayal of Áine in the dramedy This Way Up.

“I am in an utter state of shock, needless to say,” Bea told NME after her win. “I had a cheeky few extra beers, knowing that I definitely wouldn’t be going up.”

Asked how she felt to have won, Bea replied: “Oh, glorious! Really great, actually – it’s a beautiful thing. I love how NME supports so many musical artists, and I love that comedy in particular (which is a form of music, in my opinion) gets recognised within it. Mae Martin got recognised with Feel Good, and they’re a good pal of mine so this is just really gorgeous.”

Looking ahead to future projects, Bea revealed: “At the moment, I think I’m allowed to say from now on I’m working on a movie of the music of Take That – so it’s quite relevant to the NME Awards! I’m sure Take That were often revered and rewarded here at the NME Awards!

“But I think there’s a long correlation between music and comedy, the sound of the two of them and how much they rely on rhythm. This [award] is really glorious. I truly mean it: Thank you very much NME!”

Watch our full video interview above, where she also tells us about how else she was looking to catch up with at the Awards.

Bea pipped fellow nominees Mae Martin, Ncuti Gatwa, Olly Alexander, and Zendaya to the win. She nodded to the latter’s show Euphoria in her acceptance speech: “Big shout-out to the small, independent TV show Euphoria! I’m sure we all expected this – I didn’t,” she quipped while collecting her award from presenters Munya Chawawa and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Bea also dedicated her award to late The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. “Myself and Sharon Horgan had a moment where we sang ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, and it took off,” she said. “I would like to dedicate this award to the late, great Dolores O’Riordan, who I am in awe of.”

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 also saw an opening performance from Sam Fender, as well as live appearances from Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, Godlike Genius winner FKA twigs, an historic collaborative set from Chvrches and Robert Smith, and an epic five-song closer from Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for all the news, interviews and winners from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.