Barack Obama shares his favourite films and TV shows of 2020

Barack Obama has shared his annual list of his favourite films and TV shows watched in 2020.

The former POTUS took to social media to champion his favourite titles of the year across two categories, giving shoutouts to a number of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video titles.

Obama shared his list on Twitter and Instagram, writing: “Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final performance, leads Obama’s list, which also includes Beanpole, Bacurau, Soul, Nomadland, Lovers Rock and Mank.

The former POTUS also gave a mention to documentaries Time, Crip Camp, Boys State and Collective, as well as Martin Eden, Let Him Go and Selah and the Spades.

In terms of TV, Obama had recently told Entertainment Weekly that Better Call Saul, The Boys and The Good Place had helped him relax while writing his latest memoir – all of which now feature on his best of 2020 list.

“Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream,” Obama began, naming his favourites. “The Good Place — it’s a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions.

“And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.”

The Queen’s Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Last Dance, Devs, and Mrs. America also feature.