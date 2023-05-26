Barbie and Ken get arrested in new ‘Barbie’ trailer

A new trailer for Barbie has been released, and it finally reveals details about the upcoming film’s plot.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, sees Margot Robbie‘s Barbie snapping out of her “perfect” life, verbalising her deepest existential thoughts during a party. “You guys ever think about dying?” she asks, as everyone stares at her.

She realises that other “perfect” elements of her life are slowly falling apart, and is tasked with venturing out into the real world to discover “the truth”. Ryan Gosling‘s Ken joins her and the pair journey to fight off kidnappers and more.

In March, Robbie revealed that she initially thought the film would never get made. “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did,” she said.

Set for release on July 21, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig and has been long-awaited by fans. The rest of the film’s all-star cast includes Dua Lipa as a mermaid variation of Barbie, Helen Mirren as the narrator, Michael Cera as a character called Allan and Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO, Superstore’s America Ferrera, High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan.