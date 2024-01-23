‘Barbie’ fans furious over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscars snubs

Fans of Barbie have been left fuming by the absence of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig from the Oscar nominations.

The film did receive a total of eight nods, announced earlier today (January 23), including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

However, Gerwig missed out on the Director nominee list, with Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, Justine Triet and Jonathan Glazer all getting in ahead of her.

Similarly, Robbie was left without an acting nomination, with the spaces being filled by Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan. Margot does, however, receive a nomination for Best Picture for her role as a producer on the film. Similarly, Gerwig does receive a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, alongside her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Lanthimos’ Poor Things came in second place with 11 nods, ahead of Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on 10.

Many have reacted angrily to Robbie and Gerwig’s omissions, with one poster on X/Twitter noting the irony of Gosling receiving a nomination, but his co-star being left out.

No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film 😳 pic.twitter.com/SVpX6diGJb — Joe (@joeefoster) January 23, 2024

Check out some other reactions to the Oscar nominations below.

So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024

Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie @TheAcademy 🥴 #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/6MEHaSeTjZ — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) January 23, 2024

Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?! #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ePfuiDbEfm — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) January 23, 2024

ken getting more nominations for the barbie movie than barbie herselfpic.twitter.com/kcgpMAiI3V — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) January 23, 2024

Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World. — Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 23, 2024

Barbie also received two nominations in the Best Original Song category, for Gosling’s ‘I’m Not Ken’ and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’. It also picked up nominations for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

This year’s Oscars ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.