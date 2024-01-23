NewsFilm News

‘Barbie’ fans furious over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscars snubs

Robbie and Gerwig missed out on the Best Actress and Best Director nominations respectively

By Max Pilley
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Fans of Barbie have been left fuming by the absence of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig from the Oscar nominations.

The film did receive a total of eight nods, announced earlier today (January 23), including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

However, Gerwig missed out on the Director nominee list, with Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, Justine Triet and Jonathan Glazer all getting in ahead of her.

Similarly, Robbie was left without an acting nomination, with the spaces being filled by Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan. Margot does, however, receive a nomination for Best Picture for her role as a producer on the film. Similarly, Gerwig does receive a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, alongside her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Lanthimos’ Poor Things came in second place with 11 nods, ahead of Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on 10.

Many have reacted angrily to Robbie and Gerwig’s omissions, with one poster on X/Twitter noting the irony of Gosling receiving a nomination, but his co-star being left out.

Check out some other reactions to the Oscar nominations below.

Barbie also received two nominations in the Best Original Song category, for Gosling’s ‘I’m Not Ken’ and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’. It also picked up nominations for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

This year’s Oscars ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.

