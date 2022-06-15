‘Barbie’ film shares first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken

The first glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie film has been shared ahead of its release next month.

Back in April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first-look image of Margot Robbie in character as the titular Mattel doll in the forthcoming live-action film, directed by Gerwig and co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Robbie and Gosling will star alongside a wider ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, and more.

Check out the first image of Gosling’s Ken – complete with bleached blond hair and personalised underwear – below.

Other roles in the film have not been confirmed, though according to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell has been cast in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company “that may or not be” Mattel. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

In April it was also reported that the new film will not include Aqua’s 1997 hit ‘Barbie Girl’.

While there isn’t currently a known reason for the track’s apparent absence, there’s previously been disputes between Aqua and US toy company Mattel, who created and own the Barbie brand.

Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, who manages Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety that the track “will not be used in the movie”.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023. It was also revealed at CinemaCon that Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the same day.