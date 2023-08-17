‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie offered £250,000 to send pictures of her feet

Barbie star Margot Robbie has been offered £250,000 by a company wanting to sell pictures of her feet.

In a letter to the Australian actor, the creator of Fun with Feet proposed the idea of creating Barbie-themed foot content, offering Robbie a quarter of a million pounds as a starting bonus.

The platform owner, a woman named Liz, wrote in the letter (via Perth Now): “My name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet… I also look a lot like you.

“Barbie is all women, but we really are Barbie – Stereotypical Barbie, anyway.

“I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that’ll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet is offering to pay you £250K as a starting bonus. If I’m right, we’ll be able to capitalise on our likeness – and the world’s obsession with all things Barbie – to no end, all thanks to our feet!

The letter continued: “Fun With Feet is the best feet-seller platform online and as a lot of my customers already come to me because I look like Margot (and Barbie) 2.0, I know our partnership would be hugely popular. Stereotypical Barbie’s feet are an insane earner, trust me.

“Another huge perk to online foot content is that you can continue to passively earn money from it. As we know, humans only have one ending, ideas live forever.

“If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content!”

Liz signed off the letter by adding: “We were made for this.”

Robbie isn’t the only star of the film Fun with Feet reached out to, however. Liz also contacted Ken star Ryan Gosling in the hope that he’d supply images of his feet to platform.

Liz wrote: “If you would be interested in co-creating some amazing Ken and Barbie-themed foot content and earning millions from our collab, I’d love to set up a foot-fetish-friendly Kenland – a utopia for my customers – and get going.

“If you would be at all interested in working with me, contact the Fun with Feet team and we can twin on some blockbuster foot content!”

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie broke the $1billion mark at the global box office within 17 days of its release. It’s the 53rd movie of all time to hit the milestone, and the first ever to be solely directed by a woman.