‘Barbie’ might not be getting a sequel after all

Despite the film’s overwhelming success, a sequel to Barbie might not be on the cards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, none of the talent involved in making the comedy are contractually obliged to return for a follow-up – including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who played Barbie and Ken respectively.

This is also said to apply to director Greta Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach. Speaking to the outlet, sources claim Warner Bros. “made overtures” in regards to getting Gerwig attached to a sequel, but her reps “deftly put that off until Barbie came out”.

Advertisement

The Hollywood actors and writers strikes are also cited as a hurdle in the announcement of any potential sequel, preventing any deals from taking place.

On Sunday (August 6), Barbie crossed the $1billion mark at the global box office, just two weeks after release. It is now the second highest-grossing film of 2023, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie which earned over $1.3billion (£1.02billion).

Gerwig previously expressed her reluctance in helming a sequel. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she told the New York Times. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.

“I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype.”