‘Barbie’ finally toppled at UK box office after six weeks

Barbie has been dethroned from the top of the UK and Ireland box office after six weeks.

As reported by ScreenDaily, The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington took the number one spot in its opening weekend (September 1-3), taking “just shy” of £2million.

Barbie fell to second place with takings of £1.6million in its seventh weekend, a 16 per cent drop from the week prior. The film has grossed £92.6million in total in the UK, beating Avengers: Endgame (£88.7million) to become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the territory.

Others in the top five for the weekend include Oppenheimer (£960,300), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (£619,000) and Sound Of Freedom (£589,456).

Barbie had a longer run at the UK box office compared to the US, where DC superhero film Blue Beetle managed to dethrone the film at the top after four weeks.

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy recently became the highest-grossing movie of the year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. It’s also the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history.

Recently, Warner Bros. released a behind-the-scenes video of Ryan Gosling performing track ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the film, featuring appearances from Mark Ronson and Slash.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”