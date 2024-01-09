Barry Keoghan nearly lost his arm from rare flesh-eating bacteria

Actor Barry Keoghan has revealed that he contracted a rare and life-threatening infection in 2021, called necrotising fasciitis.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Saltburn star recounted the ordeal, which took place just before production started on his BAFTA-winning movie The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The 31-year-old shared one in five cases of the disease are fatal and that amputation was a potential option. He reportedly said to the doctors: “But I’m not gonna die, right?” to which they responded, “Well, we don’t know.”

Necrotising fasciitis is usually caused by an infected wound, and is often known as the ‘flesh-eating disease’ as it results in the death of parts of the body’s tissue. It is extremely dangerous and requires immediate medical attention.

The writer and director of The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh, visited him in hospital before they began shooting on the movie. McDonagh shared: “We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like ‘Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine – I’ll see you on Tuesday.’”

He continued: “I went to the hospital thinking, ‘Shit – is he going to die?’ Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energised and looking forward to it.”

Keoghan recalled being in hospital with his heart monitor beeping, and McDonagh saying to him: “Just remember this when you’ve been nominated for an Oscar.”

He did go onto receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance, acting alongside fellow nominees, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

While he didn’t win the award, losing to Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan, the movie was certainly a success and as the interview reveals, Keoghan now has some impressive scar tissue which winds up his arm.

In the midst of the recent hype around Keoghan’s latest movie, Saltburn, he has revealed that the grave scene was improvised.



