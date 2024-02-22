Barry Keoghan seemingly confirms he’ll return as The Joker for ‘The Batman: Part II’

Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker in The Batman: Part II, the Irish actor has seemingly confirmed.

The Saltburn star’s appearance as the iconic Gotham villain was teased in the first instalment – which starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman – but he didn’t actually feature in the final cut.

Instead, Keoghan’s Joker appeared in a 5-minute deleted scene that was released online. Director Matt Reeves later explained that the cameo was surplus to requirements due to it being too similar to a scene with the Riddler.

Now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Keoghan has seemingly confirmed that he’ll be reprising the role for the sequel.

In the interview, the actor was asked: “Looking ahead, you’ve got the miniseries Masters of the Air, and you’re also playing the Joker in DC’s The Batman 2. What do you want your career to look like going forward?”

While Keoghan didn’t directly address playing the Joker, he did not deny his involvement in the sequel, essentially confirming his return.

In a previous conversation with E Talk in December 2023, the actor reframed from giving a direct response to the speculation, but still hinted at his return.

“I can’t really say anything about that,” he said at the time. “It would be exciting, wouldn’t it? To see the Joker come to life again. My smile says all, you know what I mean?”

A sequel to The Batman was officially confirmed during a CinemaCon presentation from Warner Bros. on April 26, 2022. Matt Reeves was also announced to be returning to write and direct the sequel.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, reports have suggested the sequel will not land in cinemas until 2025 “at the earliest”.