Bastille frontman Dan Smith is set to discuss Girlhood with star Karida Toure tonight (April 29) as the band’s Distraction Tactics film club continues.

The new lockdown project has been running since last month, when it kicked off with a chat about Shaun Of The Dead with Simon Pegg.

Along with Toure, 1917 star George MacKay will also be on the new episode, which airs at 9pm BST, about True History Of The Kelly Gang.

Each week, Smith virtually travels to a different part of the world to look back on a classic film, which fans then watch and discuss the following week.

So far, he’s spoken to director Taika Waititi about Hunt for The Wilderpeople and celebrated female leads in Girlhood and The Triplets of Belleville with producer, director and writer Sylvian Chomet.

FILM CLUB TONIGHT – special episode, 9pm UK time. Instagram live.

– @Karidjatoure discussing “Girlhood”

– #GeorgeMacKay on making “True History of the Kelly Gang”

– @chachawildthang throwing some questions at me

– a surprise guest. hopefully see you there. #distractiontactics pic.twitter.com/3m4vr3CnQQ — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) April 29, 2020

Speaking to NME about the series, Smith said: “When life suddenly changed and lockdown begun I was trying to think of little ways to try and help by being a bit distracting. I’ve always loved how films can take me anywhere, anyplace or anytime, and we thought a film club might offer a bit of escapism and a bit of a distraction right now whilst we’re all in lockdown.

“I liked the idea of travelling around different countries via a load of brilliant films, and so far it’s been a great way to geek out, have some interesting conversations and hopefully make a bunch of people feel connected.”

Smith continued: “I’m a massive film nerd, so it’s been a great excuse to put questions from international fans in the film club to a load of film makers from all over the world who, we know, are probably a bit less busy right now. I’ve also been making Adam Buxton-esque jingles every week for people to take the piss out of.”

Discussing the prospect of Distraction Tactics continuing beyond the current period of lockdown, Smith added: “I hope so. It’s been really great to try and keep people connected and chatting about all these brilliant films. And I’ve loved talking to directors, writers, actors and animators from so many different places and getting to hear their stories and have a window into their processes.”

Bastille released their most recent album, ‘Doom Days’, last summer. NME called it “their most inventive, boundary-hopping album yet” that sees “the London band attempt to party away political strife”.