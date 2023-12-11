‘Batgirl’ extra to sue Warner Bros. after claiming she suffered life changing injuries on set

An extra on the cancelled Batgirl movie is planning to sue Warner Bros. after claiming that she was left with life changing injuries after an incident on the movie’s set.

Cristina Stanovici alleged that she was struck by a motorbike carrying a camera during the filming of an action sequence in Glasgow at around 3am on March 4, 2022.

She told STV News: “I was hired as a background extra in Batgirl, the role being pedestrian. I was supposed to film for five nights, but in the third night the accident happened.

“We were filming a scene were I was supposed to step onto the pavement, turn towards the street and we were instructed by the production assistants to have a big reaction to the fire truck in flames passing on the street.”

She says she was hit by a motorcycle with cameras on top of it

Batgirl extra suing film company after 'nearly dying' on Glasgow set https://t.co/ywTyVL0wTq — Brandon Cook (@brandoncookSTV) December 6, 2023

She added: “I was left with a broken femur, broken thumb, broken pubic bone, broken tibial plateau and multiple hip fractures. I had to go through femur surgery which took around five hours and five blood transfusions.

“I deteriorated badly during surgery because of the massive blood loss. I lost almost half my blood volume and died. After three days in ICU I had surgery on my tibial plateau. This year I had another surgery to remove the plate in the tibia because it was giving me pain.”

The DC movie was eventually shelved in August 2022 from Warner Bros. Discovery’s release schedule to “reflect our leadership’s strategic shift”.

Ms Stanovici claims that she has been left with life changing injuries.

She said: “I don’t think I’ll be the same again. I’m in pain constantly. I still have muscle weakness and the range of motion in the hip isn’t fully back. I don’t think I will ever get it back.”

Ms Stanovici is now planning to take the production company behind the movie, American Night Productions, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. to court.

Ms Stanovici’s lawyer, Joel Shaw, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors Scotland, told STV News: “A film set is a controlled environment where everything should be carefully planned and prepared. It goes without saying that accidents like this should never happen.

NME has contacted Warner Bros. for comment.

Meanwhile, the directors of the Batgirl film recently shared their reaction to fellow DC title The Flash, describing their experience watching the film as “sad”.

Filmmaker Adil El Arbi who co-directed the film prior to its shock cancellation added: “We watched it and we were sad. We felt we could have been part of the whole thing.”