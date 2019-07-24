‘Batman’ producer defends Robert Pattinson after casting backlash: “Wait until you see it”

Michael E. Uslan speaks on the upcoming DC reboot, due out 2021

Longtime Batman franchise producer Michael E. Uslan has come forward to defend Robert Pattinson following backlash to the actor’s casting as the beloved comic book character.

At the recent CCXP Cologne convention in Germany, Uslan told RPattz detractors to hold their judgment until the movie comes out. He also urged the naysayers to “trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt”.

“The star of the Batman movies is Bruce Wayne. Batman is the star. Batman is who everyone wants to see, along with the supervillains, so how does a filmmaker make the choice of which actor to cast? And I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker,” Uslan said, per ComicBook.com.

The veteran producer also added that he was personally excited to see Pattinson’s take on the new Bruce Wayne. “I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman,” he said.

Uslan has been highly involved in almost all of the modern Batman adaptations to date, including Tim Burton’s Batman series starring Michael Keaton and the 2017 Justice League film starring Ben Affleck. He was also credited as the executive producer in 1995’s Batman Forever and the animated flick, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

Pattinson will serve as the latest Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC reboot, which is scheduled to arrive in 2021. Other actors who were rumoured to take up the role included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden and Armie Hammer.

Affleck was previously announced as the movie’s director but dropped out in 2017. Reeves, who was later appointed to the director’s seat, revealed that the new standalone film won’t be an origin story.

He said, “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman, though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”