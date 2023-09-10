‘Batman’ score to be performed by orchestra on 35th anniversary tour

Danny Elfman‘s score to Batman is to be performed by a live symphony on a 35th anniversary tour of North America and Europe.

Across 14 dates ranging from January to June 2024, the DC in Concert series will bring the iconic score to theatres across the States and to gigs in Paris and London.

At the shows, the score will be performed in front of a projection of the original Batman, which starred Michael Keaton in the titular role and Jack Nicholson as the Joker.

The gigs begin in January in Los Angeles, and run until late April in the US. The tour then wraps up with a gig at Paris’ Le Grand Rex on May 24, and at London’s Barbican two days later.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on September 13 at 10am local time, with a general sale beginning at the same time on September 15. You can buy tickets for the US here and buy tickets for London here.

See the full list of dates below.

JANUARY 2023

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Dolby Theater

19 – Washington, DC, Warner Theater

20 – Tampa, FL, Straz Center

21 – Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

27 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theater

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Center

3 – Conway, AR, Reynolds Hall

24 – Flint, MI, Whiting Auditorium

MARCH 2023

2 – Newark, NJ, NJPAC

9 – Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Hall

30 – Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

27 – Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Music Hall

MAY 2023

24 – Paris, FR, Le Grand Rex

26 – London, UK, Barbican Center

The most recent Batman film, The Batman, hit cinemas last year. An NME review of the Robert Pattinson-starring film said: “If there’s one criticism to be made, it’s that The Batman is too long. No film five minutes shy of three hours can avoid dragging occasionally, and there’s a lot of leads to chase down and clues to unravel in this case.

“Fortunately, the writers know to break up each exposition session with enough action. It’s all shot beautifully too, against a shadowy urban backdrop lit by sudden bursts of neon red and blue. Perhaps the most iconic image comes at the end of a Mad Max-esque car chase down the wrong side of a highway. Batman, engulfed in petrol-fuelled flames, emerges from some wreckage and marches in slow-motion towards the camera. It’s spine-tingling stuff.”