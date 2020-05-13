Early ‘Batman v Superman’ script saw the Joker kill Bruce Wayne’s wife

An early script for Batman v Superman could have seen the Joker kill Batman’s wife, according to Batman and Robin writer Akiva Goldsman.

The writer explained to Collider the draft was written in the early 2000s, with the finished film scheduled for 2016. “It was the darkest thing you’ve ever seen,” he said.

“It started with Alfred’s funeral,” Goldsman explained, “Bruce has fallen in love and renounced being Batman, the Joker kills his wife, and then you discover it was all a lie. Just that the love itself was constructed by the Joker to break [Bruce].”

Advertisement

The writer explained this version of the film wasn’t made in the end due to such heavy material. This take was also due to star Colin Farrell as Batman and Jude Law as Superman.

“It was a time where you would be able to get these sort of stories together in script form but they couldn’t quite land in the world,” Goldsman said.

“Somehow, the expectations of the object – whether they be audience or corporate or directorial – it wasn’t landing quite in the way I think we imagined when we put them on the page.”

A new take on Batman is due for release next year, in the shape of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Here’s everything we know about the project so far.