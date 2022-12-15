Batman actor Patrick Leahy reveals which star was the worst Bruce Wayne

Batman actor Patrick Leahy has given his vote for the worst leading man in the role of Bruce Wayne – and it goes to his friend, George Clooney.

The actor and politician has appeared across six different instalments of the Batman franchise. And, having acted alongside the likes of Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, Leahy didn’t pull any punches when it came to selecting the worst Caped Crusader.

Singling out Clooney for the dubious honour, the retiring Senator for Vermont told US publication The Hill: “George would be the first one to say he was not the best Batman.”

It seems that the Oscar-winning star would agree, as Leahy revealed an amusing story about his friend. “His wife [Amal Clooney] once told me this, he didn’t want her to see that Batman movie.”

That said, Leahy said that Clooney has an excuse for why his turn as the Gotham Knight may not have gone so smoothly. Leahy revealed that Clooney once told his wife, Marcelle: “You know that Batman movie that Patrick was in? He almost ruined the franchise.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute – I was on the screen for one minute. You played Batman’, [Clooney] said, ‘It’s all your fault. It would’ve gone great, except for you being in the movie’.”

Leahy’s behind-the-scenes gossip on the world of Batman comes as the iconic DC franchise undergoes some stark changes. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge at DC Studios, Batman‘s big screen future is undergoing some surgery. A proposed return to the role for Michael Keaton has recently been axed, while Ben Affleck is now set to make a return to the cape and cowl.

Affleck will make another appearance as Batman in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor’s involvement in the sequel was confirmed by lead star Jason Momoa on Instagram, who shared photos with Affleck behind the scenes.

That cameo could also be Affleck’s last as Batman, as Gunn and Saffran are preparing to end the tenure of the DC Snyderverse, which started with Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel in 2013 and saw Affleck cast as the Dark Knight.