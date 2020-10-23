‘Battlestar Galactica’ movie reboot signs up ‘X-Men’ writer

X-Men writer, producer and director Simon Kinberg has been enlisted for the upcoming Battlestar Galactica film.

Kinberg, whose recent credits include X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) and The New Mutants (2020), is on board to write and produce the reboot. Currently, no release date has been set for the film that’s been in the pipeline for a number of years.

The screenwriter said: “Battlestar Galactica is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn’t be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honouring what’s made it so iconic and enduring (quote via The Hollywood Reporter).

“I’m so grateful that [producer] Dylan [Clark] and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe.”

Galactica first launched in the late ’70s with a short-lived TV series. It was relaunched as a TV show in 2004, with series running through to 2009. The franchise is set to get a TV series reboot on Peacock under the helm of Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail, which will “explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar”.

The new movie has previously had The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence and Westworld‘s Lisa Joy attached as director and screenwriter, respectively.

Kinberg, meanwhile, is also preparing for the release of The 355, a female-centric spy thriller he co-wrote and directed. The film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, is currently scheduled to be released by Universal on January 15, 2021.