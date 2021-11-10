Beatles biopic ‘Midas Man’ shuts down mid shoot following director exit

The biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, Midas Man, has shut down mid-shoot.

The forthcoming film has hit a snag as director Jonas Akerlund is “taking a break” from the shoot and could be “unlikely to return”, according to Deadline.

Midas Man will tell the story of Epstein, the Liverpudlian record shop manager who signed the biggest band of all time. Epstein also discovered other popular acts including Cilla Black, Billy J Kramer, Gerry And The Pacemakers, and helped promote acts including Jimi Hendrix.

“The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film,” a quote from the production reads.

“Until some matters become clearer, we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime, we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Akerlund’s departure reportedly concerns other work commitments as opposed to health issues – the filmmaker’s team is yet to respond for comment.

The filmmaker is best known for his work on Madonna’s Grammy-winning music video for ‘Ray Of Light’, and has also worked with artists including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Rammstein and The Prodigy.

Earlier this year, The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd was confirmed to play Epstein in the film. He previously played chess prodigy and journalist Townes in the Netflix miniseries.