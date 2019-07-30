‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ creator: “I’ve got some ideas” for a live-action movie

Paramount is apparently interested in an adaptation

Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis & Butt-Head, has revealed that he’s “got some ideas” for a potential live-action adaptation of the MTV classic.

Last March, Judge said that he’s considered reviving both Beavis & Butt-Head – which was brought back for a 22-episode run in 2011 – and King of the Hill. In an interview with Slashfilm last week, he said Paramount is interested in a live-action Beavis & Butt-Head movie.

“They seem to be still interested in that,” Judge revealed. “I’ve got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might’ve figured out a way to do that.”

Paramount released the feature-length film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. Judge directed that movie, and said he would probably helm this potential live-action adaptation as well.

Judge has been toying with a live-action adaptation of Beavis & Butt-Head for some time now. Back in 2008, he revealed that Johnny Depp had expressed interest in playing Beavis. He also floated a possible concept for the movie: “I was thinking about having a Beavis & Butt-Head movie where they’re just 60-year-old winos. Just something different but with the same spirit of it, you know?”