‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead BAFTA longlist for 2022 Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the longlist of nominees for the 2022 Film Awards following the first round of voting.
The main frontrunners are Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story who both feature 15 times in the list, while Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci is named 13 times.
All three films are in the running for Best Film, alongside Being The Ricardos, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, No Time To Die, The French Dispatch, The Lost Daughter, The Power Of The Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and tick tick… BOOM!
In the Outstanding British Film category, there’s also mentions for Spencer, Boiling Point, Last Night In Soho and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
The official nominations will be announced February 3, with the ceremony set to take place Sunday March 13 in London.
You can check out the full longlist below.
Best Film
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The French Dispatch
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Benediction
Boiling Point
The Colour Room
Cruella
Cyrano
The Duke
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
Mothering Sunday
Munich- The Edge of War
No Time To Die
Operation Mincemeat
Passing
Spencer
Outstanding Debut by A British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
Censor
Dying to Divorce
The Harder They Fall
Hostile
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
The Power
Sweetheart
Film Not In English Language
A Hero
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
I’m Your Man
Lamb
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Parallel Mothers
Paris, 13th District
Petite Maman
Riders of Justice
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Becoming Cousteau
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cow
Flee
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
The Lost Leonardo
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
The Velvet Underground
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
Director
After Love
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
First Cow
The Hand of God
Happening
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
Petite Maman
The Power of the Dog
The Souvenir Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Titane
West Side Story
Zola
Original Screenplay
After Love
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
Don’t Look Up
The Duke
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
King Richard
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Cyrano
Drive My Car
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Green Knight
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
Passing
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Leading Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Emilia Jones, CODA
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Encounter
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Adam Driver, House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield, tick tick…BOOM!
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ana de Armas, No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Kathryn Hunter, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Ruth Negga, Passing
Vinette Robinson, Boiling Point
Meryl Streep, Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho
Supporting Actor
David Alvarez, West Side Story
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro, The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Andrew Garfield, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino, House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Mark Rylance, Don’t Look Up
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Casting
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Cinematography
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
West Side Story
Editing
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick…BOOM!
Titane
West Side Story
Make Up & Hair
Being The Ricardos
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
Original Score
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
Production Design
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sound
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
British Short Film
The Black Cop
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Femme
The Palace
Play It Safe
Rough
Roy
Stuffed
Punch-Drunk
The Tunnel