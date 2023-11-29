Bella Ramsey wants to play the Joker: “I’ve not really played a villain yet”

Bella Ramsey has revealed they would like to play Batman villain the Joker.

The actor, who has achieved worldwide fame starring in Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us, shared what kind of character they’d next like to play in an interview with LADbible.

“I’ve not really played a villain yet,” Ramsey said. “So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy.”

When the Joker is suggested, Ramsey replied: “Yeah. I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that.”

It’s also noted that Ramsey would be “more than open” to playing a character in the vein of Hannibal Lecter.

Barry Keoghan recently played the Joker in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson. Joaquin Phoenix, meanwhile, is set to reprise the role in Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical-themed sequel to 2019’s Joker from director Todd Phillips.

Following The Last Of Us, which has been renewed for a second season, Ramsey has starred in BBC drama Time alongside Jodie Whittaker and Tamara Lawrence. They also have a voice role in in Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, set to be released December 15 on Netflix.

Filming on the second season of The Last Of Us is set to start next year, after the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded earlier this month. It was recently reported that Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) had been cast as Abby for season two.