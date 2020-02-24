Ben Affleck has renewed his support for the release of the Zack Snyder director’s cut of Justice League.

The 2017 DC Comics film was hit by tragedy during post-production following the death of Snyder’s daughter Autumn in March 2017. The Avengers director Joss Whedon took over directing duties from Snyder for the rest of post-production.

A fan campaign to get Snyder’s original cut of Justice League released has been bubbling away since, with Affleck — who played Batman / Bruce Wayne in the movie — previously voicing his support for its release along with his co-star Gal Gadot.

Speaking at a press event for his new movie The Way Back, Affleck told CinemaBlend about why he supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement.

“Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you,'” Affleck recalled.

“I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had a family tragedy… and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse.

Affleck added: “I do think Zack’s cut should be available.”

Back in November, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was hit with a blow after it was reported that there was “little appetite” at Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s vision of Justice League.