Ben Affleck stopped Matt Damon from getting beaten up in school

Matt Damon has revealed how Ben Affleck stopped him from getting beaten up while they were at high school together.

The pair have been friends for decades, and Damon spoke of how the friendship was solidified.

Damon was a guest on Conan O’Brien’s late night TV show last night (November 4) and recalled the last fight he’d been a part of, and that Affleck was the one who helped him out of it.

“I mouthed off to this kid that I knew, but he was like your height,” Damon said to Conan, “like six foot six, and I might have been 5’3 at the time, and I said something.

“I’d scored on him or something, and I don’t know, I said something but he came for me. And it was like this mountain of a guy came at me and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ So before I knew it, it was like I was on the ground, he was above me, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be bad.'”

Damon continued: “It was right then that little five foot two Ben Affleck tackled this dude off of me, like out of nowhere. I was, like, a junior and he was, like, a freshman, and he tackled this kid off of me, literally at the risk of his own life.”

“I remember that was a big moment,” Damon reflected, “going like, ‘This guy, he will put himself in a really bad spot for me.’ Like, ‘This is a good friend to have.'”

