Ben Affleck surprises Matt Damon at the Golden Globes and he’s delighted

Ben Affleck was caught surprising Matt Damon at last night’s (January 7) Golden Globe awards – and Damon was delighted.

While others were on the red carpet, Damon was inside the event sitting at a table when Affleck surprised Damon by going up to him and embracing him. In the video, shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Damon can’t hide his delight at seeing Affleck.

The two, who are known for their long friendship and writing partnership that resulted in an Oscar win for Good Will Hunting in 1997, have worked together several times in the past – including on The Last Duel and last year with Air.

The pair also presented the award for Best Director – Motion Picture at the event. Check out the moment below, and Damon’s thrilled reaction.

Ben Affleck surprises his buddy Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IsYgrvaVCa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

In other news, a new instalment in the Jason Bourne franchise is in development, according to reports.

As reported by Deadline, All Quiet At The Western Front director Edward Berger is in talks to helm the project, which would be the sixth film in the series. The last was 2016’s Jason Bourne, which saw Damon reprise the role after almost ten years away.

The currently-untitled film is said to be in early development at Universal, with no script. While no cast is attached, insiders claim Damon “would be approached first” about potentially returning to the role once the script is completed.

Last summer, Damon and Affleck‘s production company called on the Trump campaign to stop using footage from their recent movie Air.

It came after Donald Trump posted a video last summer on his Truth Social platform that included a monologue from the Amazon Affleck directed movie in which Damon plays the Nike marketing and sales representative Sonny Vaccaro.

A spokesperson for Mr Damon’s and Mr Affleck’s production company Artists Equity told Axios: “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.”