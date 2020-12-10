Ben Affleck to be directed by George Clooney in ‘The Tender Bar’

Ben Affleck has been cast in George Clooney’s The Tender Bar.

The Batman actor will play the lead role in Clooney’s next film as a director, based on J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name.

Moehringer’s book details his life growing up in Long Island, “seeking out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar,” Deadline writes.

The film was originally set for release via Sony with Ted Melfi directing, but Clooney took over when the project was picked up by Amazon.

Ben Affleck and George Clooney last worked together on Argo, for which they won an Oscar. It’s reported that Affleck was at the top of Clooney’s list to star in the new coming-of-age film, from a script by William Monahan.

George Clooney’s next release is sci-fi epic The Midnight Sky, which he both directed and starred in for Netflix. Affleck is also working on a high-profile campaign, as Warner Bros is putting him forward for an Oscar in The Way Back.

Up next, Affleck will be starring in Deep Water, as well as Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Robert Rodriguez‘s Hypnotic. He will also be directing The Big Goodbye, telling the behind-the-scenes story of Chinatown.

Elsewhere, Affleck recently opened up about his “dissociative panic attack” smoking weed as a teenager, discussing the making of Dazed and Confused.

“I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15. I had a dissociative panic attack,” Affleck explained “So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking and I had to sort of Bill Clinton it and fake it. I didn’t really like marijuana.”