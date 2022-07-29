Ben Affleck to return as Batman in ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’

Ben Affleck will make an appearance as Batman in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

The actor’s involvement in the sequel was confirmed by lead star Jason Momoa on Instagram, who shared photos with Affleck behind-the-scenes.

In the caption, Momoa wrote: “REUNITED bruce and arthur. Love u and miss u Ben.

“WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha J.”

In a video showing some fans on a tour of the studio, Momoa says: “Well, it’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it? Sorry, children. That’s what happens Warner Bros. when you walk out of set and there’s our fans. Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

The actor is then seen walking towards Affleck’s trailer, labelled with the sign ‘“B.A.”

Earlier this year, Affleck confirmed his final appearance as Batman will be in DC’s The Flash, saying that it includes his “favourite scenes” as the character. The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, directed by James Wan. Alongside Momoa, the follow-up stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.

Affleck first appeared as Bruce Wayne in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, with subsequent appearances in The Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.