Ben Shapiro mocked by Knives Out fans for ‘Glass Onion’ Twitter rant

"It’s the Twitter version of filming yourself getting whacked in the balls over and over"

By Emma Wilkes
Ben Shapiro and Daniel Craig
Ben Shapiro and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion. Credit: Keith Griner/Getty/Lionsgate

Ben Shapiro has been widely mocked by fans of Knives Out online after he took to Twitter to list all the problems he found with Glass Onion – many of which had rather flimsy logic.

The right-wing internet personality shared a long thread on Twitter on Boxing Day where he detailed everything in the film that offended him, which included criticism of both the writing and director Rian Johnson’s political leanings.

“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing,” he wrote. “His take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man, and that anyone who likes him – in media, politics, or tech – is being paid off by him.”

Some viewers have already suggested that billionaire character Miles Bron resembles the Twitter and SpaceX tycoon.

Shapiro also criticised the film for “misleading” the audience, which provoked particular amusement among Twitter users for missing the whole premise of a murder mystery. “We only find out about the actual murder we’re supposed to investigate full one hour and 10 minutes into the film, as well as an entirely new backstory,” he complained.

Writer Leila Claire said: One of the best things about Ben Shapiro is that he constantly consumes media that eviscerates his corner of the internet in order to make himself deliberately furious. It’s the Twitter version of filming yourself getting whacked in the balls over and over.”

Writer Shiv Ramdas seemingly agreed, describing Shapiro’s tirade as “legit the funniest thing to happen in 2022”.

Other Twitter users joked about having to break the news to Shapiro that he’s found apparent fault with the fundamental structure of a murder mystery – “Nobody let Ben Shapiro know about Hitchcock,” warned journalist Alissa Wilkinson, while historian Kevin M Kruse said: “I’m worried someone is going to tell him about Agatha Christie.”

It has also been revealed that Glass Onion was watched for 82.1million hours over its first weekend on Netflix, making it the sixth biggest film debut on the streaming service since records began last year. 

