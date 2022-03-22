Ben Stiller in talks to star as Jack Torrance in ‘The Shining’ play

Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to play Jack Torrance in a stage adaptation of The Shining.

The actor and filmmaker is in line to play the role put to screen by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s notorious 1980 horror film, in a new play by Ivo van Hove coming to the West End next year.

“We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller about his starring in Ivo van Hove’s theatre production of Stephen King’s The Shining, adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates tbc,” a spokesperson for Sonia Friedman Productions said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Conversations are at an early stage, and as such we cannot confirm any further details at this time.”

Rehearsals are set to begin in January 2023. The play is set to more closely follow Stephen King’s 1977 book as opposed to Kubrick’s film, but no further details have been revealed.

Most recently, Stiller directed several episodes of Apple TV+ series Severance.

In a five-star review of Severance, NME wrote: “Great cast, great writing, great premise, great everything. The whole package. The home run. If ever you were in doubt about returning to the office, Severance gives it to you straight: don’t bother.”

The show is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing weekly.