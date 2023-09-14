Benedict Cumberbatch leads trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’

Netflix has released the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar – check it out below.

Based on the short story by Roald Dahl, the upcoming short film follows wealthy man Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch) who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes, a skill Sugar then sets out to master in order to cheat at gambling.

Other cast members include Ralph Fiennes as Roald Dahl, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade.

Advertisement

It’s one of four short films arriving on Netflix later this month based on Dahl’s works. Following The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar on September 27, Anderson’s other three shorts include Swan (September 28), The Ratcatcher (September 29) and Poison (September 30).

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar is written, directed and co-produced by Anderson. The film, which has a runtime of under 40 minutes, will have a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2023.

The director previously took on Dahl’s work in 2009 animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox, where the voice cast included George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman.

In a four-star review of Henry Sugar, NME described it as “nirvana” for fans of the author and Anderson’s directing style.

“Some can find this style cloying, but it suits this glorified short perfectly, never outstaying its welcome,” the review reads.