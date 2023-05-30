Benedict Cumberbatch suffers break-in by a knife-wielding chef

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family have suffered a break-in by a knife-wielding chef at their home in North London.

According to the Daily Mail, Cumberbatch, his wife Sophie Hunter, and their three young children were in the home when Jack Bissell, a former chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair, kicked his way through the front garden’s iron gate at the actor’s £3.5million house, used a fish knife to rip the intercom off the wall and made a series of threats.

Bissell eventually fled the scene before things could escalate further. He was arrested after police found his DNA on the intercom. He was given a £250 fine and a three-year restraining order from the actor and his family.

Advertisement

This was not the first time Bissell was arrested. In 2015, the chef was taken into custody in his underwear during a protest regarding military intervention in Syria. He also has a previous conviction for theft, three warnings for offences against property, a public order offence and a drug offence.

On May 10, the chef pleaded guilty and was sentenced but details of the case could only be reported last week after blanket restrictions were lifted following a legal challenge by the Daily Mail.

A source told the paper: “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since, worrying that they may be targeted again. The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”

In other news, Cumberbatch has been confirmed to be playing folk singer Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, Complete Unknown.

The news was confirmed by Deadline following a screening of director James Mangold’s latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, at Cannes Film Festival.