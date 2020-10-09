Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange joins ‘Spider-Man 3’

Doctor Strange is to enter the Spider-Man universe for the third Tom Holland-starring installment.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who has portrayed Doctor Strange in Marvel movies since 2016’s Doctor Strange, will join the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man film (dubbed Spider-Man 3) for next year’s release. Sony, which is producing alongside Marvel Studios, has dated it for December 17, 2021.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role to Peter Parker (Holland) that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the latter reprising Nick Fury.

Holland has portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man since Homecoming, following Andrew Garfield’s two-film stint in The Amazing Spider-Man movies (2012-2014) and Toby Maguire’s portrayals in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007).

Cumberbatch and Holland first met up as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Additionally, Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro, the actor-character combo last seen in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man 3 is due to start filming in Atlanta, US later this month, THR adds, while Cumberbatch’s next Doctor Strange movie, Multiverse of Madness, is also expected to begin shooting this month in London. The functioning logistics of Cumberbatch shooting the two films in different locations within weeks have not been made clear.