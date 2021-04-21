Best British film stars of 21st century revealed by survey

A new study has revealed the British public’s favourite British film stars of the 21st century.

Showcase Cinemas carried out a survey among film fans to mark St. George’s Day, which found Tom Hardy and Dame Judi Dench as the nation’s top picks.

The study also named Harry Potter as a favourite film of the British public, while half of the respondents said they preferred movies made in Britain over Hollywood blockbusters.

Meanwhile, nine out of 10 voters said they felt a sense of pride when seeing a British film win an award.

“Our study to celebrate the very best of British just goes to show how much talent there is amongst our filmmakers and actors,” Uk General Manager for Showcase Cinemas Mark Barlow said.

Dame Judi Dench was voted the best female British star of the century, followed by Olivia Colman, Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Helen Mirren.

In terms of male stars Tom Hardy came out on top, followed by Sir Sean Connery and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

“It’s great to see Dame Judi Dench taking the top spot as she really is a British icon, and the full list of the favourite films since the turn of the millennium contains some unforgettable titles,” Barlow continued.

“As we reopen our cinemas next month, we have even more British films to look forward to this year, including Peter Rabbit 2, The Father and of course Bond is back in No Time To Die.”

Check out the full list of votes here:

The Top Ten Male British Film Stars of the Century

Tom Hardy Sir Sean Connery Sir Anthony Hopkins Colin Firth Daniel Craig Benedict Cumberbatch Liam Neeson Sir Ian McKellan Gary Oldman Hugh Grant

The Top Ten Female British Film Stars of the Century