This is the best film of the past 25 years, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Mad Max: Fury Road has been crowned the best film of the past 25 years on a list compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the website asked approved critics to choose their top five films released in the last 25 years. The votes were then tallied and compiled into a top 25 list.

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road beat runners-up Parasite and David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. which placed second and third respectively. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and 2019’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire rounded out the top five.

David Fincher makes two appearances on the list with The Social Network and Zodiac, while the first installment in Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings trilogy placed surprisingly low at 19.

You can check out the entire top 25 below.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

2. Parasite

3. Mulholland Dr.

4. The Dark Knight

5. Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

6. In The Mood For Love

7. Spirited Away

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. The Matrix

10. The Social Network

11. No Country For Old Men

12. There Will Be Blood

13. Get Out

14. Moonlight

15. Everything Everywhere All At Once

16. Magnolia

17. Whiplash

18. Inside Llewyn Davis

19. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

20. Zodiac

21. Inglourious Basterds

22. The Tree Of Life

23. Paddington 2

24. Black Panther

25. Arrival

A list running down the top 25 shows from the past 25 years was also released, where Breaking Bad claimed the top spot. It was followed by The Sopranos, The Wire, Mad Men and Succession in the top five.

A spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa, is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character, who was originally played by Charlize Theron. Other cast members include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones.

In a review of Mad Max: Fury Road, NME wrote: “Everything about Mad Max: Fury Road is as ridiculous and thrilling as it sounds, but Miller’s film also has heart. The unspoken bond that gradually develops between Theron’s stoic Furiosa and Hardy’s buff, grunting Max is unexpectedly touching, and provides an emotionally satisfying conclusion to what is surely the most exhilarating film of 2015 so far.”