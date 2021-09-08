Bette Midler calls for sex strike in protest at Texas abortion law

Bette Midler has suggested that women should go on a sex strike to protest the new anti-abortion bill in Texas.

The Hocus Pocus star tweeted her thoughts last week, after the reproductive rights of women were taken away in Texas following the passing of a new restrictive law which prevents women from legally terminating a pregnancy after six weeks.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” she tweeted on Friday (September 3).

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

Advertisement

The new legislation, Senate Bill 8, prohibits the abortion of a foetus once cardiac activity can be detected, which is generally around six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant.

It makes no exception for victims of rape or incest, and authorises citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating an abortion. The US Supreme Court refused to block the bill before its enactment last Wednesday (September 1), which, according to the New York Times, now makes Texas the most restrictive US state in terms of access to abortion services.

Nancy Sinatra responded to Midler’s tweet, saying: “My dad actually suggested that decades ago.”

Rosanna Arquette also commented on the debate. “But then again men with angry Guns and rape not being a much of a crime in Texas. Watch this space,” she wrote.

but then again men with angry Guns and rape not being a much of a crime in Texas .watch this space — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 3, 2021

Advertisement

Billie Eilish has also weighed in on the new Texas bill, saying “I really wish men cared more”.

“I’m so fucking tired,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

As per Insider, she also reposted an image that read: “If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem.”