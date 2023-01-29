‘Better Call Saul’ star Giancarlo Esposito set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has been announced as the latest cast member to join Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film, Megalopolis.

Esposito, who also returns to screens this spring in The Mandalorian, will join the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight, who have already been cast in Coppola’s film (via Deadline).

Other actors in the film include Laurence Fishburne, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chloe Fineman, Bailey Ives, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, James Remar, and Grace Vanderwaal.

Written and directed Coppola, Megalopolis follows the story of an architect who attempts to rebuild New York City following a disaster that destroys it.

A synopsis reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

Filming on the project is currently underway.

Coppola, whose last film was 2011 horror Twixt, is self-funding the film with a budget at just under $100million.

Coppola previously discussed financing the project with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

Last year, Coppola criticised the similarities among modern blockbuster films, which he claimed were based on the same “prototype”.