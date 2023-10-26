Beyoncé confirms worldwide release date of ‘Renaissance’ concert film

Beyoncé has officially announced that her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 1.

After the release date was revealed for the US earlier this month, the singer confirmed on Instagram the film will launch on the same date around the world – including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.

Tickets for territories outside the US will go on sale November 9 from the film’s website.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé is holding two premieres for the concert film; with the world premiere taking place in London on November 30, while the US premiere will be held in Los Angeles on November 25.

A description of the film reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The singer previously released a concert film in 2019 titled Homecoming on Netflix, which documented her headline performance at Coachella in 2018.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the ‘Renassiance’ tour in London, NME wrote: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

It comes after the success of Taylor Swift’s concert film for ‘The Eras Tour’ earlier this month, where Beyoncé was seen attending the premiere.