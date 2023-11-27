Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ movie praised in first reviews: “Made for the big screen”

The first reviews for Beyoncé‘s Renaissance movie have heaped praise on the singer’s new concert film.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which documents the star’s recent tour, had its premiere in Beverly Hills on Saturday (November 25). Since then, critics have had their say on the film, with huge praise in particular going to its behind-the-scenes elements and visuals.

The Hollywood Reporter noted how alongside watching the concert footage “getting to see how the trick is done can be an even deeper pleasure”.

“Weaving in behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that reveal where Renaissance came from and how it got to be here, Beyoncé serves up a fully satisfying meal,” the review added. “With her album, her show and now her documentary, she creates a congregation where her fans can feel not just free, but reborn in love.”

Deadline had similar praise, explaining that “the intimate insight into her life at this stage in her career is a special treat”.

“Whatever is missing won’t leave audiences lacking, though,” they added. “The film captures all the spectacle and energy that makes Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour feel legendary.

“Renaissance means rebirth. Through her show, Beyoncé says she hopes fans will leave feeling renewed and liberated. That is likely how viewers will leave the film, too.”

However, Variety admitted that “despite the film’s intimacy, we never truly get a glimpse behind the curtain,” though said the film is “satiating enough”.

“There are tears, laughter and reflections — and delivers morsels of what it takes to be one of the biggest stars in music,” they add. “It’s satisfying without being indulgent, but most of all, it’s a monument to Beyoncé’s status as one of pop’s most enduring figures, and everything it takes to get there.”

Today added that “unlike any films she’s done before, the singer’s latest production stands apart in its breathtaking visuals”.

“The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was made for people to feel ‘liberated,’ as Ms. Knowles-Carter put it — and it succeeded. But it was also made for the big screen,” they added.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is set to drop in cinemas on December 1, with the latest trailer for the film released last week.

The film’s premiere was attended by former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, as well as Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Lizzo, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey.