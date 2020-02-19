Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson both star in the new trailer for the coming-of-age film Big Time Adolescence — check it out below.

Written and directed by Jason Orley, the comedy depicts “a suburban teenager [who] comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout” named Zeke, who is played by Davidson.

Ahead of the movie’s release in select cinemas in North America on March 13 and its wide streaming release on Hulu on March 20, a new trailer for Big Time Adolescence has now been released, which gives a glimpse of Kelly and Davidson in their respective roles.

You can check out the preview clip below.

As well as Kelly and Davidson, the likes of Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Emily Arlook (grown-ish) also star in the movie.

Big Time Adolescence is the second time that Kelly and Davidson have appeared on the big screen together following their roles in the Motley Crüe biopic The Dirt, which was released on Netflix last year.

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly announced that The Used frontman Bert McCracken is set to guest on his forthcoming solo album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has also taken part in studio sessions with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker – who is on production duties for the record – Trippie Redd, Young Thug, blackbear, Goody Grace, Mod Sun and more.