See Bill and Ted’s daughters in newly released image from sequel

The third film in the Bill and Ted franchise is continuing to shape up as an image of the comedy pair’s respective daughters has just been released.

The time travelling duo, played by Alex Winter (Bill S. Preston) and Keanu Reeves (Ted Theodore Logan), are returning for a third film in which the once bumbling teenagers now have a daughter each of their own.

Screenwriter Ed Solomon further teased Bill and Ted’s return, with the addition of two new players in the family tree, on Twitter.

Ted’s daughter is Billie Logan, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine, while Samara Weaving will be playing Thea Preston, Ted’s daughter.

Solomon co-wrote the script with Chris Matheson, who recently told Entertainment Weekly what to expect from the new film and new characters.

“You know, Ed and I always imagined Bill and Ted as [not] having any other friends,” Matheson said. “They just kind of hang out together. They’ve got this kind of weird mind-meld and Billie and Thea have the same thing. They actually really love what their dads are doing and so they decide, well, we’re going to help them, we’re going to help our dads put together an incredible band.”

The official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music reads: “When we last met Bill and Ted they were time-travelling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Once prophesied to save the universe with their rock and roll, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends who have not yet fulfilled their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written.

“With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, Bill and Ted find much, much more than just a song.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled for release on August 20, 2020.