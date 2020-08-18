‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’ confirms September UK release date

Bill and Ted Face The Music has been given an official UK release date – the film will hit cinemas next month.

The film sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston respectively, which they first played in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989.

The new film has been in the works since at least 2013, and was officially green-lit back in May 2018. Back in June, a first trailer was shared for the film.

Revealed by the film’s official Twitter account, Bill and Ted Face The Music will come to UK cinemas on September 23.

“Get ready for the most excellent big screen experience with the ultimate dudes, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter,” the tweet read.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is coming to UK Cinemas on September 23. Get ready for the most excellent big screen experience with the ultimate dudes, Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter! #BillandTed #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/1ad6iEOZY5 — Bill & Ted Face the Music (@BillandTedUK) August 18, 2020

Last month, the film’s producers invited fans to record a video to a specific Bill & Ted demo track, with a chance of then being included in the film.

“When we announced the movie, we had so many people asking for ways they could be involved, and this notion came up quite early in the process,” screenwriter Ed Solomon explained to Collider.

“The instant it did, we were like, ‘Oh man this is exactly in the spirit of inclusiveness that embodies Bill & Ted,’ and we all jumped on it right away. Now that we’re almost finished with post-production we’re ready to do it.”

The film is also set to feature Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, who is set to portray a levitating member of The Future Council.

An official soundtrack for Bill and Ted Face The Music will also land this month (August 28) and feature a new song from Weezer, which was shared online last week