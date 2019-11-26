Bill Cosby says he has “no remorse” in first interview since being jailed for sexual assault

"They’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse."

Bill Cosby has said he has “no remorse” and continued to protest his innocence in his first interview since being jailed for sexual assault.

The shamed comedian, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, was jailed in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 15 years ago.

But in a new interview, Cosby says that he will continue to protest his innocence when he is eventually released from behind bars.

“I have eight years and nine months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there,” he told Black Press USA.

He went on to claim that his trial was a sham, alleging that many of the jurors had already made up their mind before he took the stand.

“It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing,” he said. “They were imposters.” He also alleged that he heard a juror say: “He’s guilty, we can all go home now” ahead of the trial.

During Cosby’s original trial, five other women testified that they had had similar experiences with Cosby, including model Janice Dickinson. She said he had assaulted her in a hotel room in 1982 after giving her a pill to help her with menstrual cramps.

Cosby’s defence team suggested Dickinson had made up the story, noting that her memoir mentioned meeting Cosby in a hotel room, but not that he had assaulted her.

Her publisher later testified that the account had been kept out of the book for legal reasons.