Bill Murray applied for a job at an Atlanta restaurant – and they hired him

Nothing unusual here, just Bill Murray being Bill Murray

Bill Murray has revealed that he applied to work for Asian fusion chain P.F. Chang and they actually gave him the job.

Speaking to Amy Schumer on her 3 Girls, One Keith podcast, the Ghostbusters actor told her that he filled out an application for a job at their restaurant in Atlanta Airport’s Terminal A.

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta Airport, because I think it’s one of the best places,” said Murray. Surprising Schumer with the revelation, Murray continued, saying that the application was “just to work there.”

He added: “It looks like they are having the best time working at P.F. Chang’s.”

Seeing the news online, P.F. Chang’s immediately responded by telling Murray that he had got the job. “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” their official Twitter account tweeted.

Tana Davila, P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY that the company have yet to locate Murray’s application, but “we decided to offer him the job anyway. We have seen his work and think he would make a promising wok chef.”

P.F. Chang’s is a family-friendly restaurant chain in America that offers creative takes on Chinese food prepared in a striking space.

Last week, it was revealed that Bill Murray missed a press conference celebrating his lifetime achievement award in film because he was sleeping.

The Ghostbusters and Lost In Translation actor has been honoured at this year’s Rome Film Fest with the prestigious prize, and had been set to appear at both a press conference and an awards ceremony on Saturday, October 19.