Watch Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza uncannily parody ‘The Lighthouse’

Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza have given their own take on Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse with a brief sketch promoting the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards.

In the 26-second skit, the two actors recreate the film’s most widespread promo shot – Plaza standing where Robert Pattinson would be, Murray filling Willem Dafoe’s shoes, and let audiences know about the upcoming awards ceremony where The Lighthouse could pick up several awards.

The film borrows traditional 18th-century vocabulary and plenty of sea-speak, as it follows two lighthouse keepers who descend into madness after being cooped up on the island with only each other.

Plaza and Murray stand with similar mania in their eyes in the IFC clip. Watch here:

Plaza will be hosting the Spirit Awards on February 8 for the second year in a row. The Lighthouse is nominated for five awards including Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and acting awards for both Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey gave The Lighthouse five stars, praising “towering performances” and director and screenwriter Robert Eggers’ “dense, literary script”.