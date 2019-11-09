Dan Aykroyd shared the news in a recent interview

It’s the news Ghostbusters fans have been waiting for: Bill Murray will be returning as Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters 2020.

While it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he strapped on his proton pack once again, Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd confirmed the news in a recent interview on The Gregg Hill Show.

Aside from talking about Murray’s return, Aykroyd said that the movie’s director, Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan directed the first two hit movies, has written “a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aykroyd also revealed that Ghostbusters 2020 will tribute to late franchise star Harold Ramis.

“I miss him a lot. He was, of course, a really intelligent, great writer and collaborator,” he said. “We paid tribute to him in the [2016 all-female cast remake] that Paul Feig made with the girls, he was there in a bust, and Billy and I showed up to work on that because we had faith in that vision…So, we paid tribute to Harold there, and of course, we’ll recognise him in this film in some way, however small.”

Talk of a direct follow-up to 1984’s Ghostbusters – which starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis as the titular ghost-catchers – and 1989’s Ghostbusters II had persisted for some time, with Aykroyd giving fans a hopeful update as recently as last November.

A sequel set in the same universe as the two original movies was then confirmed in January of this year, with Jason Reitman hired to direct and co-write the new movie.

Cast members from the original movies who have been confirmed to return to their original roles include: Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

New cast members include Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace.

Ghostbusters 2020 is set to arrive July 10, 2020.