Bill Murray has confirmed after much speculation that he is set to appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

A new interview in Vanity Fair shares stories from Murray being on the set of the new film, where he’ll join original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Also cast in the film are Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. As for their roles in the film, the Vanity Fair feature says: “The original Ghostbusters actors—or OGBs, as they were known to the crew—all dropped by the Calgary set of Afterlife over the span of a week to shoot their parts. Each has a meaningful role in the movie, but they won’t be the central heroes this time.”

Asked about why he decided to come back on board for the film, Murray said: “The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting.”

He also referenced the death of Ghostbusters co-writer Harold Ramis – known as the fourth original Ghostbuster – saying: “We are a man down. “That’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

Ghostbusters was rebooted by Paul Feig in 2016 in a version which recast the story with an all-female team.

The new film will follow a small family as they move to a small town in Oklahoma when the mother, Callie (Carrie Coon), inherits a property from a father she didn’t know. Grace plays science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, while Wolfhard plays son Trevor.