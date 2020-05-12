Bill Murray and Guy Fieri are teaming up on The Nacho Average Showdown to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, started by Fieri.

The live event will provide financial assistance to restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus crisis with $500 grants.

The Nacho Average Showdown will see Murray and Fieri go head to head to compete to make the best nachos. The event will stream on the Food Network Facebook page, on May 15 at 5PM ET.

On the RERF, Fieri explained in the Restaurant Relief America press release: “My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef… I have done it all.

“I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met… the heartbeats of their communities.”

The chef added: But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most… right now.”

The Nacho Average Showdown will be hosted by Carla Hall, and judged by basketball player Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews. The face-off will also include Fieri’s sun Hunter and Bill Murray’s son Homer.

Elsewhere, the film and TV industry has seen a high number of projects being suspended or delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic.