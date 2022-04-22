Bill Murray investigated over “inappropriate behaviour” as film ‘Being Mortal’ is suspended

Bill Murray is being investigated over an allegation of inappropriate behaviour on the set of Being Mortal, according to reports.

After production on the film was suspended on Monday (April 18), Deadline reports that the suspension was due to a complaint filed against the actor last week.

The details of the allegation are unknown and it’s unclear whether Murray will continue to be involved in the project. The film’s production company Searchlight Pictures told the publication it “does not comment during ongoing investigations”.

Cast and crew were told about the suspension in a letter sent out on Wednesday night (April 20), which read (via Deadline): “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

They added: “We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.”

Murray stars alongside Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen in Being Mortal. According to the report, neither of them were part of the complaint.

Being Mortal is written and directed by Ansari in his directorial debut, alongside his partner Youree Henley.

The film is based on the non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End by Atul Gawande. It was scheduled to be released in 2023, although it’s unclear whether the suspension in production will affect the release date.

NME has reached out to representatives for Murray and Searchlight Pictures for comment.