Bill Murray says inappropriate behaviour allegations have been “quite an education”

Bill Murray has spoken about recent allegations of inappropriate behaviour that saw production on Being Mortal suspended indefinitely.

Being Mortal is Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut and a complaint against Murray was filed last month, with Searchlight Pictures immediately investigating. In a letter to cast and crew, they wrote: “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” with no other information given.

“I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray explained to CNBC about the incident. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and so they stopped the production.”

Advertisement

Murray went on to say that the incident had been “quite an education for me. The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

“I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore,” he added. “I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

According to Murray, he and the unnamed woman are “talking and trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

He added: “ I think we’re gonna make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that.”

Advertisement

Being Mortal is based on the non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End by Atul Gawande and was reportedly halfway finished when the incident took place. It was scheduled to be released in 2023, thought Searchlight Pictures haven’t said when or if production will resume.